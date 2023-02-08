Phelps leads SMU against Temple after 23-point showing

Temple Owls (14-10, 8-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (8-16, 3-8 AAC) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU…

Temple Owls (14-10, 8-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (8-16, 3-8 AAC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Temple Owls after Zhuric Phelps scored 23 points in SMU’s 77-72 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Mustangs have gone 5-7 at home. SMU is eighth in the AAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 2.4.

The Owls are 8-3 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Nutall is averaging 13.8 points for the Mustangs. Phelps is averaging 16.9 points and two steals over the past 10 games for SMU.

Khalif Battle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

