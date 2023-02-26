PGA Tour The Honda Classic Par Scores

Sunday At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70 Final…
|Sunday
|At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $8.4 million
|Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
|Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Chris Kirk, $1,512,000
|69-62-66-69266
|-14
|Eric Cole, $915,6000
|67-66-66-67—266
|-14
|Tyler Duncan, $579,600
|67-67-68-66—268
|-12
|Ryan Gerard, $411,600
|69-63-71-67—270
|-10
|Shane Lowry, $288,120
|68-68-65-70—271
|-9
|Ben Martin, $288,120
|69-64-70-68—271
|-9
|Sepp Straka, $288,120
|69-68-66-68—271
|-9
|Justin Suh, $288,120
|66-64-70-71—271
|-9
|Ben Taylor, $288,120
|67-65-69-70—271
|-9
|David Lingmerth, $220,500
|69-68-68-67—272
|-8
|Dylan Wu, $220,500
|71-68-67-66—272
|-8
|Zach Johnson, $186,900
|68-67-71-67—273
|-7
|Cameron Percy, $186,900
|69-68-66-70—273
|-7
|Ryan Brehm, $136,500
|67-74-64-69—274
|-6
|Jim Herman, $136,500
|71-70-67-66—274
|-6
|Kramer Hickok, $136,500
|71-68-66-69—274
|-6
|Lee Hodges, $136,500
|71-69-67-67—274
|-6
|Stephan Jaeger, $136,500
|71-69-67-67—274
|-6
|Adrian Meronk, $136,500
|67-69-70-68—274
|-6
|Brandon Wu, $136,500
|71-68-70-65—274
|-6
|Byeong Hun An, $88,116
|70-65-67-73—275
|-5
|MJ Daffue, $88,116
|74-67-68-66—275
|-5
|Ben Griffin, $88,116
|69-71-66-69—275
|-5
|Robby Shelton, $88,116
|73-67-66-69—275
|-5
|Jhonattan Vegas, $88,116
|69-72-70-64—275
|-5
|Harrison Endycott, $65,100
|72-65-71-68—276
|-4
|Scott Harrington, $65,100
|69-67-72-68—276
|-4
|Min Woo Lee, $65,100
|68-69-73-66—276
|-4
|Kevin Chappell, $46,426
|72-68-69-68—277
|-3
|Brett Drewitt, $46,426
|71-70-67-69—277
|-3
|Dylan Frittelli, $46,426
|71-65-72-69—277
|-3
|Chesson Hadley, $46,426
|69-66-69-73—277
|-3
|Garrick Higgo, $46,426
|75-66-66-70—277
|-3
|William McGirt, $46,426
|73-66-67-71—277
|-3
|Andrew Novak, $46,426
|69-68-69-71—277
|-3
|Davis Riley, $46,426
|71-67-67-72—277
|-3
|Kevin Roy, $46,426
|72-68-66-71—277
|-3
|Matt Wallace, $46,426
|67-68-69-73—277
|-3
|Danny Willett, $46,426
|69-70-68-70—277
|-3
|Aaron Wise, $46,426
|69-72-70-66—277
|-3
|Carson Young, $46,426
|65-70-73-69—277
|-3
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $28,188
|68-71-67-72—278
|-2
|Will Gordon, $28,188
|68-71-70-69—278
|-2
|Billy Horschel, $28,188
|65-73-68-72—278
|-2
|Mark Hubbard, $28,188
|69-71-70-68—278
|-2
|Sungjae Im, $28,188
|67-71-70-70—278
|-2
|Taylor Pendrith, $28,188
|69-69-69-71—278
|-2
|Adam Schenk, $28,188
|67-68-71-72—278
|-2
|Erik Barnes, $20,944
|72-67-69-71—279
|-1
|Akshay Bhatia, $20,944
|71-65-74-69—279
|-1
|Zac Blair, $20,944
|71-70-69-69—279
|-1
|Adam Svensson, $20,944
|70-66-69-74—279
|-1
|Jimmy Walker, $20,944
|74-65-69-71—279
|-1
|Trevor Werbylo, $20,944
|70-71-67-71—279
|-1
|Joseph Bramlett, $19,404
|65-73-74-68—280
|E
|Brice Garnett, $19,404
|69-64-70-77—280
|E
|Tano Goya, $19,404
|68-66-73-73—280
|E
|Kelly Kraft, $19,404
|71-66-70-73—280
|E
|Brandon Matthews, $19,404
|69-69-71-71—280
|E
|Padraig Harrington, $18,732
|72-68-69-72—281
|+1
|Matthias Schwab, $18,732
|75-66-67-73—281
|+1
|Kyle Stanley, $18,732
|68-73-71-69—281
|+1
|Anders Albertson, $17,808
|72-69-71-70—282
|+2
|Ryan Armour, $17,808
|70-69-71-72—282
|+2
|Pierceson Coody, $17,808
|66-75-71-70—282
|+2
|Trace Crowe, $17,808
|72-69-70-71—282
|+2
|Seonghyeon Kim, $17,808
|68-73-70-71—282
|+2
|Vincent Norrman, $17,808
|72-69-70-71—282
|+2
|J.T. Poston, $17,808
|73-68-69-72—282
|+2
|Kevin Tway, $17,808
|69-71-71-71—282
|+2
|Bill Haas, $16,884
|72-68-70-73—283
|+3
|J.B. Holmes, $16,884
|69-70-74-70—283
|+3
|Augusto Nunez, $16,884
|70-70-69-74—283
|+3
|Trevor Cone, $16,296
|71-70-70-73—284
|+4
|Jason Dufner, $16,296
|68-70-73-73—284
|+4
|Harry Hall, $16,296
|68-70-71-75—284
|+4
|Webb Simpson, $16,296
|71-70-66-77—284
|+4
|Tyson Alexander, $15,876
|70-70-75-71—286
|+6
|Cody Gribble, $15,708
|71-70-73-73—287
|+7
|Geoff Ogilvy$15,540
|68-73-73-75—289
|+9
