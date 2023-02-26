PGA Tour The Honda Classic Par Scores

Sunday At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70 Final…

Sunday At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70 Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Chris Kirk, $1,512,000 69-62-66-69266 -14 Eric Cole, $915,6000 67-66-66-67—266 -14 Tyler Duncan, $579,600 67-67-68-66—268 -12 Ryan Gerard, $411,600 69-63-71-67—270 -10 Shane Lowry, $288,120 68-68-65-70—271 -9 Ben Martin, $288,120 69-64-70-68—271 -9 Sepp Straka, $288,120 69-68-66-68—271 -9 Justin Suh, $288,120 66-64-70-71—271 -9 Ben Taylor, $288,120 67-65-69-70—271 -9 David Lingmerth, $220,500 69-68-68-67—272 -8 Dylan Wu, $220,500 71-68-67-66—272 -8 Zach Johnson, $186,900 68-67-71-67—273 -7 Cameron Percy, $186,900 69-68-66-70—273 -7 Ryan Brehm, $136,500 67-74-64-69—274 -6 Jim Herman, $136,500 71-70-67-66—274 -6 Kramer Hickok, $136,500 71-68-66-69—274 -6 Lee Hodges, $136,500 71-69-67-67—274 -6 Stephan Jaeger, $136,500 71-69-67-67—274 -6 Adrian Meronk, $136,500 67-69-70-68—274 -6 Brandon Wu, $136,500 71-68-70-65—274 -6 Byeong Hun An, $88,116 70-65-67-73—275 -5 MJ Daffue, $88,116 74-67-68-66—275 -5 Ben Griffin, $88,116 69-71-66-69—275 -5 Robby Shelton, $88,116 73-67-66-69—275 -5 Jhonattan Vegas, $88,116 69-72-70-64—275 -5 Harrison Endycott, $65,100 72-65-71-68—276 -4 Scott Harrington, $65,100 69-67-72-68—276 -4 Min Woo Lee, $65,100 68-69-73-66—276 -4 Kevin Chappell, $46,426 72-68-69-68—277 -3 Brett Drewitt, $46,426 71-70-67-69—277 -3 Dylan Frittelli, $46,426 71-65-72-69—277 -3 Chesson Hadley, $46,426 69-66-69-73—277 -3 Garrick Higgo, $46,426 75-66-66-70—277 -3 William McGirt, $46,426 73-66-67-71—277 -3 Andrew Novak, $46,426 69-68-69-71—277 -3 Davis Riley, $46,426 71-67-67-72—277 -3 Kevin Roy, $46,426 72-68-66-71—277 -3 Matt Wallace, $46,426 67-68-69-73—277 -3 Danny Willett, $46,426 69-70-68-70—277 -3 Aaron Wise, $46,426 69-72-70-66—277 -3 Carson Young, $46,426 65-70-73-69—277 -3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $28,188 68-71-67-72—278 -2 Will Gordon, $28,188 68-71-70-69—278 -2 Billy Horschel, $28,188 65-73-68-72—278 -2 Mark Hubbard, $28,188 69-71-70-68—278 -2 Sungjae Im, $28,188 67-71-70-70—278 -2 Taylor Pendrith, $28,188 69-69-69-71—278 -2 Adam Schenk, $28,188 67-68-71-72—278 -2 Erik Barnes, $20,944 72-67-69-71—279 -1 Akshay Bhatia, $20,944 71-65-74-69—279 -1 Zac Blair, $20,944 71-70-69-69—279 -1 Adam Svensson, $20,944 70-66-69-74—279 -1 Jimmy Walker, $20,944 74-65-69-71—279 -1 Trevor Werbylo, $20,944 70-71-67-71—279 -1 Joseph Bramlett, $19,404 65-73-74-68—280 E Brice Garnett, $19,404 69-64-70-77—280 E Tano Goya, $19,404 68-66-73-73—280 E Kelly Kraft, $19,404 71-66-70-73—280 E Brandon Matthews, $19,404 69-69-71-71—280 E Padraig Harrington, $18,732 72-68-69-72—281 +1 Matthias Schwab, $18,732 75-66-67-73—281 +1 Kyle Stanley, $18,732 68-73-71-69—281 +1 Anders Albertson, $17,808 72-69-71-70—282 +2 Ryan Armour, $17,808 70-69-71-72—282 +2 Pierceson Coody, $17,808 66-75-71-70—282 +2 Trace Crowe, $17,808 72-69-70-71—282 +2 Seonghyeon Kim, $17,808 68-73-70-71—282 +2 Vincent Norrman, $17,808 72-69-70-71—282 +2 J.T. Poston, $17,808 73-68-69-72—282 +2 Kevin Tway, $17,808 69-71-71-71—282 +2 Bill Haas, $16,884 72-68-70-73—283 +3 J.B. Holmes, $16,884 69-70-74-70—283 +3 Augusto Nunez, $16,884 70-70-69-74—283 +3 Trevor Cone, $16,296 71-70-70-73—284 +4 Jason Dufner, $16,296 68-70-73-73—284 +4 Harry Hall, $16,296 68-70-71-75—284 +4 Webb Simpson, $16,296 71-70-66-77—284 +4 Tyson Alexander, $15,876 70-70-75-71—286 +6 Cody Gribble, $15,708 71-70-73-73—287 +7 Geoff Ogilvy$15,540 68-73-73-75—289 +9

