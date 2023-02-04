PGA Tour AT&T Pro-Am Par Scores

Saturday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. Monterey Peninsula Country Club Yardage: 6,934; Par: 71 Purse: $9 million…

Saturday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. Monterey Peninsula Country Club Yardage: 6,934; Par: 71 Purse: $9 million Peeble Beach Golf Links Course Yardage: 6,972; Par: 72 Spyglass Hill Golf Course Yardage: 7,041; Par: 72 Third Round Suspended for weather Did Not Finish Round

Peter Malnati (PB)

Joseph Bramlett (PB)

Keith Mitchell (PB)

Hank Lebioda (SH)

Kurt Kitayama (SH)

Beau Hossler (SH)

Andrew Novak (SH)

Brandon Wu (PB)

Brent Grant (SH)

Viktor Hovland (PB)

Harry Higgs (SH)

Ryan Moore (SH)

Eric Cole (SH)

Sung Kang (MP)

Denny McCarthy (MP)

Richy Werenski (MP)

Kevin Yu (MP)

Russell Knox (MP)

Seamus Power (PB)

Scott Stallings (MP)

Ben Martin (SH)

Kyle Westmoreland (MP)

Nick Taylor (SH)

Justin Rose (MP)

Nick Hardy (MP)

Robby Shelton (MP)

Martin Trainer (SH)

Tano Goya (MP)

Doc Redman (PB)

Taylor Pendrith (PB)

Joel Dahmen (PB)

Kevin Kisner (PB)

Kevin Tway (MP)

Michael Kim (SH)

Mark Hubbard (PB)

MJ Daffue (PB)

Harry Hall (SH)

Adam Long (SH)

Thomas Detry (PB)

Taylor Moore (MP)

Dylan Wu (SH)

Matthew NeSmith (MP)

Cody Gribble (PB)

Garrick Higgo (PB)

Paul Haley II (MP)

Paul O’Hara (SH)

Charley Hoffman (PB)

Byeong Hun An (SH)

Aaron Baddeley (SH)

Chad Ramey (MP)

Ryan Armour (MP)

Brendon Todd (PB)

Augusto Núñez (SH)

Kevin Streelman (SH)

Tyson Alexander (PB)

S.H. Kim (SH)

Greyson Sigg (MP)

Lanto Griffin (PB)

Jonathan Byrd (PB)

Fabián Gómez (SH)

Jonas Blixt (MP)

Callum Tarren (MP)

Greg Chalmers (SH)

S.Y. Noh (MP)

Kevin Roy (PB)

David Lingmerth (PB)

Kevin Chappell (PB)

Jordan Spieth (PB)

Geoff Ogilvy (MP)

Dean Burmester (PB)

Sam Stevens (MP)

Leaderboard

SCORE THRU

Peter Malnati -12 12

Joseph Bramlett -10 13

Keith Mitchell -10 10

Hank Lebioda -9 11

Kurt Kitayama -9 9

Beau Hossler -8 15

Adam Novak -8 13

Brandon Wu -8 13

Brent Grant -8 9

Viktor Hovland -8 9

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.