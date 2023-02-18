Peterson leads USC against Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (11-15, 5-10 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (11-15, 5-10 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -6; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays the Stanford Cardinal after Drew Peterson scored 30 points in USC’s 97-60 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Trojans have gone 13-1 at home. USC is third in the Pac-12 scoring 72.2 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Cardinal are 5-10 in conference games. Stanford is second in the Pac-12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 2.1.

The Trojans and Cardinal square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 16.5 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for USC.

Raynaud is averaging 8.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

