Perry, Murray State Racers to visit Clay, Missouri State Bears

Murray State Racers (15-13, 10-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-14, 10-8 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -5.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears host Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers in MVC action.

The Bears have gone 9-4 at home. Missouri State scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Racers are 10-8 in conference games. Murray State is sixth in the MVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobi Wood averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clay is scoring 11.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

Perry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 53.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

