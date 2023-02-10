Perry leads North Texas against Charlotte after 28-point game

Charlotte 49ers (14-10, 5-8 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (20-5, 11-3 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (14-10, 5-8 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (20-5, 11-3 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Tylor Perry scored 28 points in North Texas’ 82-79 overtime victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 9-2 in home games. North Texas averages 63.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The 49ers are 5-8 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks second in C-USA allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Mean Green and 49ers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 17.6 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Brice Williams is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.