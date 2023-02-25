Perry and Murray State host Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (11-19, 5-14 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-14, 10-9 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (11-19, 5-14 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-14, 10-9 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Rob Perry scored 20 points in Murray State’s 84-69 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Racers are 10-2 in home games. Murray State gives up 72.6 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Beacons are 5-14 against conference opponents. Valparaiso gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 10.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Racers. Perry is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Ben Krikke is averaging 19.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Beacons. Quinton Green is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.