Perkins and Saint Louis host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-18, 3-12 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (18-10, 10-5 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javonte Perkins scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 81-78 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Billikens are 13-3 on their home court. Saint Louis is the top team in the A-10 with 13.0 fast break points.

The Ramblers are 3-12 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 33.9% from downtown. Jacob Hutson paces the Ramblers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis Okoro is averaging seven points and 8.9 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Braden Norris averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Philip Alston is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

