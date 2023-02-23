Pepperdine visits Santa Clara after Justice’s 22-point game

Pepperdine Waves (9-19, 2-12 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-8, 9-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pepperdine Waves (9-19, 2-12 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-8, 9-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -11; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the Pepperdine Waves after Keshawn Justice scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 103-84 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Broncos have gone 13-4 at home. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 2.3.

The Waves are 2-12 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine gives up 81.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.7 points. Brandin Podziemski is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Maxwell Lewis is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

