Pepperdine takes on BYU following Mallette’s 25-point game

BYU Cougars (16-10, 6-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-17, 1-10 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the BYU Cougars after Houston Mallette scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 94-93 overtime win against the Portland Pilots.

The Waves are 7-6 in home games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 35.8% from downtown, led by Mike Mitchell Jr. shooting 43.0% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 6-5 in conference matchups. BYU averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Dallin Hall is averaging 7.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 75.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.