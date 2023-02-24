Pepperdine hosts Loyola Marymount after Shelton’s 40-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (18-11, 8-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-20, 2-13 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (18-11, 8-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-20, 2-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces the Pepperdine Waves after Cameron Shelton scored 40 points in Loyola Marymount’s 90-88 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves are 8-7 on their home court. Pepperdine allows 81.4 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Lions are 8-7 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is averaging 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Shelton is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Leaupepe is averaging 12.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.