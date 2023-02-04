Pepperdine and Portland meet for conference matchup

Portland Pilots (12-13, 4-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-17, 0-10 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Portland Pilots (12-13, 4-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-17, 0-10 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Pepperdine in WCC action Saturday.

The Waves are 6-6 in home games. Pepperdine has a 5-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Pilots are 4-6 in conference games. Portland is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 0-10, averaging 75.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.