Pepper leads UC Davis against UCSB after 32-point game

UC Davis Aggies (14-10, 7-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-4, 10-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the UCSB Gauchos after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 72-65 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos are 9-1 in home games. UCSB scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 7-5 in conference matchups. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The Gauchos and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Pepper is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

