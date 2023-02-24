Pennsylvania Quakers play the Dartmouth Big Green on 7-game win streak

Dartmouth Big Green (9-17, 5-7 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (16-11, 8-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (9-17, 5-7 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (16-11, 8-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania heads into a matchup with Dartmouth as winners of seven straight games.

The Quakers are 10-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Green are 5-7 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Spinoso is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Ryan Cornish is averaging 12.4 points for the Big Green. Dame Adelekun is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

