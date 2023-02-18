Pennsylvania faces Brown, seeks 5th straight home win

Brown Bears (13-11, 6-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 7-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Brown Bears (13-11, 6-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 7-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Brown aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Quakers are 9-4 on their home court. Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Bears are 6-5 in conference games. Brown is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is scoring 23.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.