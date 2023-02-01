Penn State visits No. 1 Purdue after Edey’s 38-point showing

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30…

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -10; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Zach Edey scored 38 points in Purdue’s 77-61 victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Boilermakers have gone 10-1 in home games. Purdue is second in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 60.3 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Nittany Lions are 5-5 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.5% from deep. Michael Henn leads the Nittany Lions shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Edey is averaging 22.1 points, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.6 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

