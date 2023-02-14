Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on 4-game slide

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday,…

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Nittany Lions play Illinois.

The Nittany Lions have gone 11-3 at home. Penn State scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 8-5 in Big Ten play. Illinois ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 13.3 assists per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 14.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Matthew Mayer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.