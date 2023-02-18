Penn State faces Minnesota following Pickett’s 41-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -8; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jalen Pickett scored 41 points in Penn State’s 93-81 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Golden Gophers are 5-9 in home games. Minnesota is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nittany Lions are 6-9 in conference games. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Pickett averaging 6.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Pickett is averaging 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

