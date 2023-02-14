Penn and Drake host Northern Iowa

Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Northern Iowa Panthers after Roman Penn scored 21 points in Drake’s 82-59 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers have gone 8-6 at home. Northern Iowa is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 12-4 against MVC opponents. Drake averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is shooting 41.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Tucker DeVries averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Penn is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.