Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pember scores 19, UNC…

Pember scores 19, UNC Asheville takes down Radford 63-54

The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 9:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Drew Pember had 19 points and UNC Asheville beat Radford 63-54 on Thursday night.

Pember also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bulldogs (21-7, 13-2 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added six rebounds. Caleb Burgess was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Bryan Antoine led the way for the Highlanders (17-11, 11-4) with 13 points. DaQuan Smith added 11 points for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up