Pember and UNC Asheville host Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-19, 4-12 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (22-7, 14-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-19, 4-12 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (22-7, 14-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -9.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 75-63 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 12-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville has an 8-5 record against teams above .500.

The Buccaneers are 4-12 in Big South play. Charleston Southern ranks seventh in the Big South with 12.2 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajion Jones is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Pember is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Claudell Harris Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

