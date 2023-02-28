Pebley stepping down as TCU women’s coach after 9 seasons

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Raegan Pebley is stepping down as TCU’s women’s basketball coach at the end of the…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Raegan Pebley is stepping down as TCU’s women’s basketball coach at the end of the regular season.

Pebley, in her ninth season at TCU, told her team about her decision on Monday after meeting with athletic director Jeremiah Donati and sharing with him that she felt it was time for a change.

The Horned Frogs (7-20, 1-15 Big 12) play at Texas Tech on Wednesday night. Their regular-season finale is at home Saturday against Kansas.

“While this is hard, the new landscape of college athletics and recruiting make this the right time for this announcement so TCU can make a hire this program and these women deserve,” Pebley said in a statement.

Pebley took over at TCU after two seasons as Fresno State’s head coach, which followed nine seasons leading Utah State. Her career record is 296-310, including a 140-135 mark at TCU. The Horned Frogs are 60-100 in Big 12 games during her tenure.

TCU was 22-7 during the 2019-20 season and would have been in the NCAA Tournament had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the Frogs’ third consecutive 20-win season, but they are 23-57 overall in the three seasons since.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.