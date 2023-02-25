Live Radio
Home » Sports » Patel has 25, Albany…

Patel has 25, Albany (NY) defeats NJIT 82-68

The Associated Press

February 25, 2023, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sarju Patel’s 25 points helped Albany (NY) defeat NJIT 82-68 on Saturday night.

Patel was 7-of-10 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Great Danes (8-22, 3-12 America East Conference). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Jonathan Beagle recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Kjell de Graaf led the way for the Highlanders (7-21, 4-11) with 16 points. NJIT also got 11 points from Paul McMillian IV.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Albany (NY) visits Vermont while NJIT visits New Hampshire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up