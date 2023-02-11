Parker leads Portland State against Northern Arizona after 32-point game

Portland State Vikings (10-15, 4-8 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-19, 3-10 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (10-15, 4-8 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-19, 3-10 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -2.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Cameron Parker scored 32 points in Portland State’s 88-79 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 6-6 on their home court. Northern Arizona averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Vikings are 4-8 in Big Sky play. Portland State is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is averaging 17.3 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Parker is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.