Parker leads Idaho State against Sacramento State after 26-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (9-18, 6-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (9-18, 6-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -4; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Brayden Parker scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 79-70 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 8-4 in home games. Sacramento State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bengals are 6-8 against conference opponents. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is averaging 13.6 points for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.6 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Brock Mackenzie is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bengals. Parker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.