Parker and Portland State host Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (9-17, 6-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces the Idaho State Bengals after Cameron Parker scored 21 points in Portland State’s 88-87 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vikings have gone 5-5 at home. Portland State ranks ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.2 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Bengals are 6-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 17.2 points and six assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Brock Mackenzie is averaging 13 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

