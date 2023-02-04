Parker and Portland State host Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-7, 11-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-7, 11-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -4; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Cameron Parker scored 22 points in Portland State’s 69-66 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Vikings are 5-4 in home games. Portland State ranks fifth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 29.0 rebounds. Hunter Woods leads the Vikings with 5.0 boards.

The Eagles are 11-0 in conference games. Eastern Washington is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Steele Venters is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15 points. Angelo Allegri is shooting 47.6% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.