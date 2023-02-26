Parker and Delaware State host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (7-22, 2-10 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-21, 4-8 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Coppin State Eagles (7-22, 2-10 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-21, 4-8 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Coppin State Eagles after O’Koye Parker scored 23 points in Delaware State’s 83-78 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets have gone 4-6 at home. Delaware State gives up 75.2 points and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-10 in conference matchups. Coppin State ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 33.1% from deep. Alex Rojas paces the Eagles shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martez Robinson is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Parker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Sam Sessoms is scoring 21.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

