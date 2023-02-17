Parham leads Samford against VMI after 21-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (19-9, 13-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-22, 1-14 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (19-9, 13-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-22, 1-14 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the VMI Keydets after Bubba Parham scored 21 points in Samford’s 83-71 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets are 5-7 in home games. VMI averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 in SoCon play. Samford has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 5.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Logan Dye is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Parham is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.