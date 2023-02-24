Panthers’ Knight to get care from player assistance program

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is out indefinitely while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA player…

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is out indefinitely while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

The league and Players’ Association announced Knight’s absence Friday.

Knight will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He can return to the team once he is cleared for on-ice competition by program administrators.

The 21-year-old from Connecticut was sent to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League earlier this week in a salary cap-related transaction to clear salary cap space for the season debut of forward Anthony Duclair, who is coming back from tearing an Achilles tendon.

Knight is in his second full season in the NHL, sharing responsibilities in net with veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. He has started in 19 games and appeared in 21, going 9-8-3 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

