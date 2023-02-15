Live Radio
Pal’s 25 leads Campbell over Charleston Southern 67-51

The Associated Press

February 15, 2023, 9:37 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jay Pal scored 25 points and had seven rebounds and Campbell beat Charleston Southern 67-51 on Wednesday night.

Joshua Lusane scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Anthony Dell’Orso was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points for the Fighting Camels (12-15, 7-8 Big South Conference).

Taje’ Kelly finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-18, 4-11). Tahlik Chavez added eight points and seven rebounds for Charleston Southern. In addition, Kalib Clinton had eight points.

Bboth play Saturday. Campbell hosts Presbyterian and Charleston Southern hosts Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

