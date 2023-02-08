Pacific visits Portland after Robertson’s 35-point game

Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland’s 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 5-5 in conference matchups. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Keylan Boone averaging 2.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Boone is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

