Pacific hosts Pepperdine following Lewis’ 21-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-16, 0-9 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-12, 4-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays the Pacific Tigers after Maxwell Lewis scored 21 points in Pepperdine’s 84-70 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Tigers have gone 4-9 in home games. Pacific is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Waves have gone 0-9 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is the WCC leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is averaging 4.1 points for the Tigers. Keylan Boone is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Lewis is averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Waves: 0-10, averaging 74.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

