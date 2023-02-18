Ousmane and North Texas host UTEP

North Texas Mean Green (22-5, 13-3 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (12-14, 5-10 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (22-5, 13-3 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (12-14, 5-10 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -6; over/under is 113.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the UTEP Miners after Abou Ousmane scored 20 points in North Texas’ 72-62 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Miners are 10-5 in home games. UTEP has a 7-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mean Green have gone 13-3 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is seventh in C-USA shooting 35.3% from downtown. Tylor Perry leads the Mean Green shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Perry is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mean Green. Ousmane is averaging 12 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

