Goalie Ullmark scores as Bruins beat Canucks 3-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver and Arturs Silovs stopped 32 shots.

DUCKS 3, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry scored in the third period, and John Gibson stopped 50 shots as Anaheim ended North Carolina’s five-game winning streak.

John Klingberg also scored and Trevor Zegras and Ryan Strome each had two assists for the Ducks, who’ve won two in a row following a six-game winless streak.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for just the second time in their last 14 games. Frederik Andersen made 12 saves in what was a sour ending to a five-game homestand.

DEVILS 7, FLYERS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored in his sixth straight, Akira Schmid made 24 saves in posting his first shutout and New Jersey handed Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson his first loss.

Jonas Siegenthaler, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian also scored as the Devils improved to 15-3-2 in their last 20 games. The seven-goal winning margin was New Jersey’s largest of the season, and the output matched their season high.

Ersson, who was the 12th NHL goaltender to win each of his first six decision, was outstanding making 29 saves as Philadelphia fell to 1-6-1 in its last eight games. Two of the Devils’ goals were deflected by Flyers players, another one came when a defenseman was pushed into Ersson and opened the crease and four were on his doorstep by open players.

LIGHTNING 3, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves for his 30th NHL shutout and Tampa Bay cooled off a Detroit that had won seven of its last eight games.

Nikita Kucherov reached 699 points with a goal and an assist, Brayden Point also had a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn added an empty-net goal to help the Lightning win for the second time in five games.

Ville Husso stopped 15 shots for the Red Wings. Detroit has been shut out three times this season.

STARS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored in a shootout to give Dallas a victory over Vegas on Saturday night in a potential Western Conference final preview.

Wyatt Johnston and Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas, and Jamie Benn had two assists. Jake Oettinger had 41 saves for as the Stars, who lead the Central Division with 74 points, ended a 0-3-2 skid.

Michael Amadio and Jack Eichel scored for Vegas, which extend its point streak to 6-0-3 to remain atop the Pacific Division with 76 points. Laurent Brossoit also had 41 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 4, SHARKS 3, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Petr Mrazek had 45 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to lead Chicago to its fifth straight win.

Philipp Kurashev scored in the first round of the shootout for the only goal, giving the undermanned Blackhawks their longest winning streak since also winning five straight in January 2020.

David Gust scored his first career goal, Brett Seney added his first goal in more than four years, and Max Domi also scored for Chicago.

Nick Bonino, Evgeny Svechnikov and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks, who have lost five of six games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves.

CAPITALS 6, RANGERS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored against the team he’s ruffled the most during his NHL career, T.J. Oshie had two goals with a fight mixed in and Washington snapped its six-game skid.

All-Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin gave up five goals on 22 shots before getting pulled after two periods.

Evgeny Kuzntesov scored two goals — one each against Shesterkin and backup Jaroslav Halak — and Sonny Milano had the other. Beyond scoring twice, Oshie fought Barclay Goodrow, who was unhappy with the hit on Lindgren, and assisted on Milano’s goal to give him a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Capitals.

Goodrow scored in the first period for New York and Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko had one each in the third.

BLUE JACKETS 6, OILERS 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored twice in the third period on his way to a four-point game, and Columbus beat Edmonton despite giving up a four-goal lead.

Kirill Marchenko also scored twice for the Blue Jackets, Patrik Laine contributed a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner had a goal and one assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 48 shots — including 24 in the third period — to help Columbus snap a two-game losing streak.

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists for Edmonton, and Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each had a goal. Jack Campbell stopped 10 shots before being replaced at 5:56 of the second by Stuart Skinner, who also stopped 10.

AVALANCHE 4, FLAMES 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal to extend his points streak to seven games, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 28 shots and Colorado earned its fifth straight victory.

Mikko Rantanen, Alex Newhook and Denis Malgin also scored for Colorado. The defending champion Avalanche moved into a tie for second place with Winnipeg in the Central Division.

Defenseman Cale Makar remained in the concussion protocol for the second game in a row. He has missed five of the last seven games due to two concussions.

Nazem Kadri assisted on Tyler Toffoli’s goal for Calgary in his first game in Denver since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for the Flames.

PENGUINS 3, BLUES 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Rust scored the winning goal 1:16 into overtime, lifting Pittsburgh over St. Louis.

Marcus Pettersson’s first goal of the season game on a wrist shot at 14:32 of the third period gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. But the Blues came back on Justin Faulk’s goal at 17:33 to tie it.

Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves to improve to 5-0 in five career games against St. Louis.

Pavel Buchnevich had the other goal for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington had 46 saves, but the Blues dropped their fifth straight since the trades of Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari. The Blues have been outscored 21-8 in those losses.

SENATORS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Austin Watson and Drake Batherson scored in a 47-second span in the third period to help Ottawa beat Montreal.

Julien Gauthier added his first goal for the Senators. Gauthier came over from the New York Rangers a week ago. Derick Brassard and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa and Mads Sogaard made 29 saves.

Mike Matheson and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal and Sam Montembeault had 17 saves.

