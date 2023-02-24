Oregon travels to Oregon State for conference matchup

Oregon Ducks (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-18, 4-13 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-18, 4-13 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays Oregon State in Pac-12 action Saturday.

The Beavers are 9-5 on their home court. Oregon State allows 66.5 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Ducks are 9-8 in conference matchups. Oregon averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

N’Faly Dante is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Ducks. Will Richardson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

