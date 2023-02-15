Oregon State visits Washington State after Bamba’s 20-point game

Oregon State Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the Oregon State Beavers after TJ Bamba scored 20 points in Washington State’s 56-51 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Cougars have gone 8-3 in home games. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 3.5.

The Beavers have gone 4-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State gives up 66.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Cougars and Beavers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Powell is averaging 10.7 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jordan Pope is shooting 43.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

