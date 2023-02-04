Oregon State visits No. 5 Arizona following Tubelis’ 40-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (9-14, 3-9 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (9-14, 3-9 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -19; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 40 points in Arizona’s 91-76 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 in home games. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Tubelis leads the Wildcats with 9.6 rebounds.

The Beavers are 3-9 in conference matchups. Oregon State ranks fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 assists. Tubelis is shooting 55.0% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jordan Pope is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

