Oregon State visits No. 5 Arizona after Tubelis’ 40-point game

Oregon State Beavers (9-14, 3-9 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 40 points in Arizona’s 91-76 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Wildcats are 12-1 in home games. Arizona averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Beavers are 3-9 against conference opponents. Oregon State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is averaging 20.9 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Courtney Ramey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jordan Pope averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Glenn Taylor Jr. is shooting 43.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

