Oregon State hosts conference foe Oregon

Oregon Ducks (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-18, 4-13 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon Ducks (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-18, 4-13 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -9; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes Oregon State and Oregon will play on Saturday.

The Beavers have gone 9-5 in home games. Oregon State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Ducks are 9-8 in conference play. Oregon scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.7 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Will Richardson is averaging 13 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.