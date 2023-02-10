Oregon State Beavers face the USC Trojans on 3-game losing streak

USC Trojans (17-7, 9-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-16, 3-11 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (17-7, 9-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-16, 3-11 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks to end its three-game slide when the Beavers play USC.

The Beavers have gone 8-5 in home games. Oregon State is fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.2% from downtown, led by Michael Rataj shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Trojans have gone 9-4 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is seventh in the Pac-12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Peterson averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.8 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Peterson is averaging 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

