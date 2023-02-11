Oral Roberts visits Western Illinois after Abmas’ 27-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-4, 13-0 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-10, 8-6 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-4, 13-0 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-10, 8-6 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -14; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 95-88 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks have gone 10-3 at home. Western Illinois ranks sixth in the Summit with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jesiah West averaging 4.8.

The Golden Eagles are 13-0 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is the top team in the Summit scoring 12.0 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Abmas is shooting 46.0% and averaging 22.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

