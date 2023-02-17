Oral Roberts looks for 25th victory of season in matchup with North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (12-15, 9-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (24-4, 15-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (12-15, 9-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (24-4, 15-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts will look for its 25th win of the season when the Golden Eagles face the North Dakota State Bison.

The Golden Eagles are 15-0 on their home court. Oral Roberts is the top team in the Summit with 15.0 assists per game led by Max Abmas averaging 3.5.

The Bison have gone 9-6 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 22.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Grant Nelson is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 87.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.