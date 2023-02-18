Oral Roberts hosts Nelson and North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (12-15, 9-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (24-4, 15-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (12-15, 9-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (24-4, 15-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -14; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Grant Nelson scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 69-58 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Golden Eagles are 15-0 on their home court. Oral Roberts scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Bison are 9-6 in Summit play. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.7 points and 3.5 assists. Issac McBride is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Nelson is averaging 17.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 87.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

