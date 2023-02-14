Oquendo leads Georgia against LSU after 21-point performance

LSU Tigers (12-13, 1-11 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (12-13, 1-11 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the LSU Tigers after Kario Oquendo scored 21 points in Georgia’s 75-68 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 in home games. Georgia is fourth in the SEC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 3.7.

The Tigers are 1-11 against SEC opponents. LSU gives up 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moncrieffe is averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Justice Hill is averaging 6.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 59.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.