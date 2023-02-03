Omaha takes on Western Illinois following Fidler’s 33-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-9, 7-5 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-17, 3-9 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-9, 7-5 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-17, 3-9 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Frankie Fidler scored 33 points in Omaha’s 89-83 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Mavericks are 4-5 on their home court. Omaha is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-5 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois ranks fifth in the Summit with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Jungers averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Fidler is averaging 13.8 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Massner is scoring 18.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.