Omaha hosts South Dakota State after Fidler’s 27-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-11, 11-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (8-20, 4-12 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-11, 11-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (8-20, 4-12 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Frankie Fidler scored 27 points in Omaha’s 80-72 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks have gone 5-6 at home. Omaha is seventh in the Summit with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 1.7.

The Jackrabbits are 11-4 in conference games. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Jungers averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Fidler is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Mayo is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

