Olympic ice dancers Hawayek and Baker withdraw from worlds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Olympic ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker withdrew Friday from figure skating’s world championships as they continue to prioritize “their healing and mental health.”

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko will take their place next month in Saitama, Japan.

Hawayak and Baker were 11th at last year’s Beijing Games, earned silver medals at both of their Grand Prix events this season and were fifth at Grand Prix Final in December. But they withdrew shortly before last month’s U.S. championships, saying a series of physical and mental hurdles over the last 18 months had led to their decision to step away.

They had petitioned for a spot at the world championships, where they were eighth last year.

Three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, fresh off a fourth national title, will lead the U.S. contingent when worlds begins March 20. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons also will compete in ice dance for the Americans.

