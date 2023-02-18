Live Radio
Home » Sports » Olivari's 34 lead Rice…

Olivari’s 34 lead Rice past Western Kentucky 83-77

The Associated Press

February 18, 2023, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 34 points as Rice beat Western Kentucky 83-77 on Saturday night.

Olivari added 12 rebounds for the Owls (17-10, 8-8 Conference USA). Mekhi Mason added 14 points. Max Fiedler scored 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Dayvion McKnight led the way for the Hilltoppers (14-13, 6-10) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Akot added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Western Kentucky. Dontaie Allen finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up