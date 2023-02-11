Olivari scores 28, Rice knocks off FlU 85-78

MIAMI (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 28 points as Rice beat Florida International 85-78 on Saturday night. Olivari also contributed…

MIAMI (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 28 points as Rice beat Florida International 85-78 on Saturday night.

Olivari also contributed nine rebounds and five assists for the Owls (16-9, 7-7 Conference USA). Travis Evee shot 7 for 15 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to add 24 points. Max Fiedler shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Panthers (13-13, 7-8) were led by Denver Jones, who posted 27 points. John Williams Jr. added 16 points for Florida International. In addition, Arturo Dean had 10 points and two steals.

Rice next plays Thursday against UTSA at home, and Florida International will visit Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

